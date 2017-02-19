Draws in the lower leagues while Tipperary make it two victories at the top
It's two wins out of two for Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League.
John McGrath scored 1-7 as the All-Ireland champions beat neighbours Waterford by 1-18 to 0-15 at Walsh Park.
Elsewhere in Division 1A, Clare picked up their first win of the campaign as they beat Kilkenny by 2-19 to 0-12.
Aaron Cunningham and Aron Shanagher bagged Clare's goals at Cusack Park.
In Division 1B, Wexford hit the last five points to secure a 3-13 to 1-21 win over Galway at Pearse Stadium.
Joe Canning converted a penalty for Galway on his return from injury.
Elsewhere, Ronan Lynch scored three second half goals for Limerick as they beat Kerry by 6-21 to 3-8 at the Gaelic Grounds. Padraig Boyle also hit a hat-trick for Kerry.
In Division 2A, the early match between Armagh and London ended in a draw with both sides scoring 1-13.
Full Time
Carlow : 0-21(21)
Antrim: 2-15(21)
Antrim and Carlow also shared the spoils, with a scoreline of Carlow 0-21 Antrim 2-15, while Kildare beat Westmeath 1-14 to 0-14.
Down 1-21 Roscommon 1-16
Meath 2-19 Derry 0-16
1400 Wicklow 2-17 Mayo 1-17
LIVE: https://t.co/dwuPcDiTEP
Division 2B saw Down, Meath and Wicklow claim victory while Monaghan and Tyrone were the winners in 3A.
Div 3A
Monaghan 1-21 Donegal 3-14
Louth 0-12 Tyrone 5-16
Div 3B
Leitrim 3-13 Longford 2-19
In Division 3B, Longford beat Leitrim with a scoreline of 2-19 to 3-13.
Moving to club football and Glenbeigh-Glencar won the All-Ireland Junior Football final at Croke Park.
The Kerry side beat Rock of Tyrone by 1-14 to 1-11.
