Draws in the lower leagues while Tipperary make it two victories at the top

It's two wins out of two for Tipperary in the Allianz Hurling League.

John McGrath scored 1-7 as the All-Ireland champions beat neighbours Waterford by 1-18 to 0-15 at Walsh Park.

Podge Collins of Clare tussles off the ball with Walter Walsh, centre, and Richie Hogan of Kilkenny during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A Round 2 match between Clare and Kilkenny at Cusack Park in Ennis. Photo by Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Elsewhere in Division 1A, Clare picked up their first win of the campaign as they beat Kilkenny by 2-19 to 0-12.

Aaron Cunningham and Aron Shanagher bagged Clare's goals at Cusack Park.

In Division 1B, Wexford hit the last five points to secure a 3-13 to 1-21 win over Galway at Pearse Stadium.

Joe Canning converted a penalty for Galway on his return from injury.

Elsewhere, Ronan Lynch scored three second half goals for Limerick as they beat Kerry by 6-21 to 3-8 at the Gaelic Grounds. Padraig Boyle also hit a hat-trick for Kerry.

In Division 2A, the early match between Armagh and London ended in a draw with both sides scoring 1-13.

Antrim and Carlow also shared the spoils, with a scoreline of Carlow 0-21 Antrim 2-15, while Kildare beat Westmeath 1-14 to 0-14.

Division 2B saw Down, Meath and Wicklow claim victory while Monaghan and Tyrone were the winners in 3A.

In Division 3B, Longford beat Leitrim with a scoreline of 2-19 to 3-13.

Moving to club football and Glenbeigh-Glencar won the All-Ireland Junior Football final at Croke Park.

Bernard Murphy of Glenbeigh-Glencar celebrates scoring a late point during the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Junior club championship final match between Rock St. Patrick's and Glenbeigh-Glencar at Croke Park in Dublin. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The Kerry side beat Rock of Tyrone by 1-14 to 1-11.
KEYWORDS: sport, gaa.

 

