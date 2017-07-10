Draw for All-Ireland football and hurling Championships announced

The draw for the All-Ireland hurling quarter-finals, as well as Round 3B of the football qualifiers, has been made this morning.

In the hurling, Clare will face Tipperary, while Wexford take on Waterford.

The games are expected to take place in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the weekend of July 22/23.

In Round 3B of the All-Ireland football qualifiers, Tipperary will face Armagh, while Carlow have drawn Monaghan.

Tipperary and Carlow have home advantage with the games taking place this weekend.

Full details of all fixtures will be confirmed later today.