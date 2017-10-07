Dr Crokes progress to seventh Kerry SFC final in nine years

The last two winners of the Bishop Moynihan Cup, Dr Crokes and South Kerry, will contest the Kerry SFC final on October 22.

Dr Crokes, in the second of today’s semi-final, bagged five goals to progress to a seventh final in nine years.

Somewhat interestingly, the last county final Crokes lost was the 2009 decider when they were pitted against South Kerry.

This latest semi-final victory was built off the back of a strong first-half display where Crokes put seven points between themselves and West Kerry at the break, 1-9 to 0-5. Daithí Casey nabbed their first goal after nine minutes, with the West Kerry challenge suffering a serious blow when Tomás Ó Sé was forced off with a hamstring injury.

Following his departure, the divisional side were outscored by 0-5 to 0-1 from the 19th minute until half-time.

Jordan Kiely, two, Colm Cooper and Paul Clarke netted second-half goals as the reigning All-Ireland club champions ran out 5-13 to 0-14 winners.

In the first game at Fitzgerald Stadium, South Kerry ground out a one-point win, 0-12 to 1-8, to secure a second county final appearance in three years.

The 2015 champions were the better side for most of this semi-final, but failed to tell their opponents this via the scoreboard – the divisional outfit finished with 13 wides.

In a first-half that produced just nine scores, Jack Savage’s 18th minute penalty was the crucial contribution. That nudged Kerins O’Rahilly’s into a 1-2 to 0-2 advantage. South Kerry responded with three-in-a-row from Brian Sheehan (0-2) and a Daniel Daly free. The latter was handed dead-ball duties after a succession of misses by Sheehan.

Ahead by 1-3 to 0-5 at the break, the Strand Road outfit managed only one point in the opening 25 minutes of the second-half. Barry John Keane kicked their second on 56 minutes to level matters at 1-7 to 0-10.

Daniel Daly (free) and Mark Griffin landed back-to-back points to edge South Kerry closer to home as the clock entered the red and although Barry John Keane converted a long-range free, he was off target from a similar distance thereafter to force a second day out.