Down’s Marty Clarke retires on medical grounds

Former Down footballer Marty Clarke has been forced to retire from the sport on medical grounds.

The 29-year-old suffers from Addison's Disease - a rare illness which causes a lack of steroid hormones.

According to this morning's Irish News he has been advised to stop playing all competitive sport.

Clarke had two spells with Australian Rules side Collingwood. He won 73 caps with them between 2007 and 2009 and was an AFL Rising Star nominee.

He then returned to the GAA and helped Down reach the 2010 All-Ireland final. They lost to Cork by a single point and Clarke was later awarded with an All Star.

“I made the decision because of the stress it’s putting me under,” Clarke said. “The dynamic nature of Gaelic where you’re running, you’re jumping. I was putting my body under a lot of stress.

“I just felt completely zapped from the start of the game to the finish. I went and got a bit of advice from the consultant and he recommended I stop competitive sport.”

“It probably hasn’t sunk in totally but I know in my heart that it’s not safe and I’m not doing myself justice probably.”