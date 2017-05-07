Down defeat London to progress to Christy Ring Cup semis

Down are through to the semi-finals of the Christy Ring Cup after defeating London 2-19 to 0-19 in today's quarter-final.

Meanwhile Carlow produced a stirring late fightback to defeat Westmeath in the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship.

It finished Carlow 2-12 Westmeath 0-17.

This evening New York and Sligo get the 2017 All-Ireland Football Championship officially underway.

They meet at Gaelic Park in the Bronx, with throw-in at 8.15pm Irish time.