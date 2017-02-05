Douvan stretches winning run over fences to 9 with another smooth victory

Douvan has extended his unbeaten chase record to nine as he landed the BoyleSports Tied Cottage Chase at Punchestown.

The seven-year-old was sent off a 1-14 favourite to make it three wins in as many starts this term following victories at Cork and in Grade One company at Leopardstown over Christmas, and he put in a foot-perfect performance for Ruby Walsh.

Douvan made virtually all in the four-runner affair and his task was made even easier when his nearest market rival Smashing was pulled up turning for home.

Walsh was well in control at the front and he hardly had to move a muscle as Douvan pushed on again, with Realt Mor doing his best to put up a challenge.

However, Douvan was just far too good and cantered home well clear of the runner up, with Draycott Place last of the three finishers.