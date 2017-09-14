Double success for Ireland and European Senior Racquetball Championships

Ireland were celebrating on the double at the 19th European Senior Racquetball Championships in the Hague today.

Both the men’s and women’s teams defeated Germany in their respective team finals to be crowned champions.

The Irish sides overcame Italy and The Netherlands before beating fancied German sides this morning.

It is a first European Team title for the women since 2013 and for the men since 2009.

There is little time for celebration though, as all eight Irish competitors now turn their attention to the individual finals.

Men's Team: Johnny O’Keeney (Fermoy), Joe Devenney (Ballinrobe), Padraic Ryder (Newport), Darragh O`Donoghue (Araglen).

Women’s Team: Donna Ryder (Newport), Katie Kenny (Castlebar), Ailbhe Gill (Ballinrobe), Olivia Downey (Moycullen).