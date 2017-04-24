Donncha O'Callaghan agrees deal to stay in England

Second-row Donncha O'Callaghan has agreed a new one-year contract with Worcester Warriors.

The 38-year-old lock, who toured New Zealand with the British & Irish Lions in 2005 and South Africa four years later, has made 19 appearances for the Warriors in the Aviva Premiership this season and was appointed captain by new director of rugby Gary Gold.

The former Ireland international arrived at Sixways in September 2015 following a 17-year spell with Munster.

O'Callaghan said: "Our recent form has been reasonably encouraging and that provides us with a decent platform for next season.

"People often talk about what Warriors can become but it really is time we started to deliver consistent success on the field. Nothing else is acceptable.

"I believe we have the staff and the squad to compete next season, and I am really excited by the challenge."

Gold added: "Donncha is a phenomenon. He must be one of the most professional rugby players in the world and the manner in which he prepares for matches, mentally and physically, is an outstanding example for any young player.

"We are delighted he has agreed to remain with the club next season."