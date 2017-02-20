Donegal's Neil Gallagher calls time on inter-county career

Donegal GAA has confirmed that midfielder Neil Gallagher has retired from inter-county football.

Manager Rory Gallagher confirmed the news that the Glenswilly player has called time due to injury.

Gallagher started his Donegal career in 2003 and went on to become a vital player for his county.

The 33-year-old won his only All-Ireland title in 2012 as part of the famed Jim McGuinness team, scoring a point in the final against Mayo.

Gallagher also has three Ulster titles to his name (in 2011, 2012 and 2014) as well as winning two All-Stars (in 2012 and 2014).

He joins a growing list of Donegal retirees, following Eamon McGee, Colm McFadden, Rory Kavanagh, Christy Toye and David Walsh in hanging up the boots.