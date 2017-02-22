Donegal's Michael Murphy looks like he could be a dab hand at rugby in The Toughest Trade trailer

The Toughest Trade has a simple premise - two sportspeople compete in the other person's sport.

But the genius is in its simplicity.

In the latest series Donegal's Michael Murphy takes up rugby with former Welsh star Shane Williams taking up Gaelic football.

Murphy will be teaming up with Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne while Williams joins Murphy's club, Glenswilly.

With both stars out of their depth, the show is sure to make for compelling viewing.

Pic: Sportsfile

Williams commented on the training with Glenswilly saying it was "definitely the most tiring skills session (he’s) ever done".

We can't wait.

Episode 1 will air on Wednesday 1st of March at 9:30pm.