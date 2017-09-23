Donald Trump withdraws White House invite to NBA champs after saying they should be fired

United States president Donald Trump followed up his scathing comments about protesting NFL players by withdrawing an invitation to NBA champions the Golden State Warriors to attend the White House.

Trump on Friday attacked the NFL players who protest during the American anthem, insisting their owners should "fire" them - a stance the league has now described as "divisive" and "unfortunate".

His comments at a rally in Alabama came on the same day Warriors point guard Steph Curry, a two-time MVP and one of the most recognisable players in basketball, spoke about his dilemma over a possible Washington visit for his side.

It is commonplace in American sport for winners of competitions such as the NBA, MLB and NFL to be invited to meet with the president at the White House.

Two years ago Curry and his team-mates did so with Barack Obama, the former president whose final visitors were the Cleveland Cavaliers last November.

But even though it was reported no official invite had been extended to the Warriors, Curry made his position clear on Friday.

Speaking at the Warriors' pre-season media day, he said: "I don't want to go.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry during NBA basketball team media day yesterday in Oakland, California. Pic: AP/Marcio Jose Sanchez

"(It would show) that we don't stand for what our president has ... the things that he's said and the things that he hasn't said in the right times, that we won't stand for it.

"By acting and not going, hopefully that will inspire some change when it comes to what we tolerate in this country and what is accepted and what we turn a blind eye to.

"It's not just the act of not going there. There are things you have to do on the back end to actually push that message into motion."

Curry later told ESPN: "We have an opportunity to send a statement that hopefully encourages unity, encourages us to appreciate what it means to be American and stand for something ... we want to take advantage of this opportunity [by not going]."

Trump has now taken the decision out of Golden State's hands, tweeting: "Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn!"

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Earlier in the day, Trump drew criticism for his comments about the anthem protests in the NFL.

Various players across the league have taken a stand by kneeling or raising their fist during The Star-Spangled Banner since the start of last season, including high-profile figures like Colin Kaepernick, Michael Bennett and Marshawn Lynch.

Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the American national anthem.

Kaepernick, who remains unemployed despite leading a team to the Super Bowl at the end of the 2012 season, was the first to protest over perceived racial injustice and police brutality. Bennett admitted the scenes at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, about which Trump said there was "blame on both sides", partially motivated his own decision.

Trump said: "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b**ch off the field right now. Out. He's fired. He's fired'. Wouldn't you love it?"

A statement in response from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday read: "The NFL and our players are at our best when we help create a sense of unity in our country and our culture.

"Divisive comments like these demonstrate an unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL and all of our players, and a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities."

Chris Long, one of the New England Patriots Super Bowl winners that did not attend a function at the White House earlier this year and who is now with the Philadelphia Eagles, tweeted along similar lines: "Player- Let's promote equality, help our communities. Mad Guy- All talk. Player- Actually I do/have done X. Mad Guy- U just want attention!"

Denver Broncos guard Max Garcia added: "Where was this passion in response to Charlottesville?"