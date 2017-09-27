Donald Trump praises Dallas Cowboys owner for compromise on 'taking the knee' protest

President Donald Trump has praised Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for brokering a compromise with his players over the "taking the knee" protests.

The president's remarks came amid his extended attacks on NFL players for kneeling during the national anthem.

On Twitter on Wednesday, Mr Trump said the two spoke on Tuesday.

He said: "Jerry is a winner who knows how to get things done. Players will stand for Country!"

On Monday night, Mr Jones, a supporter of Mr Trump, and his players knelt, arm-in-arm, before the anthem, then rose for the playing of the song ahead of the team's victory at the Arizona Cardinals.

Mr Trump has spent days lashing out at players who kneel, a practice that started with a handful of players to protest against racial issues, including police brutality.

Responding to Mr Trump, hundreds of players have been sitting, kneeling, locking arms or remaining in dressing rooms.

AP