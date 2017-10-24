Donal Óg Cusack resigns from Clare hurling and Sport Ireland roles

Donal Óg Cusack has resigned as Clare Senior Hurling coach in the wake of the controversy caused by his character reference for Tom Humphries, who was today jailed for two-and-a-half years for grooming and sexually abusing a teenage girl, writes Stephen Barry.

He's also stepped down from the board of Sport Ireland as he does "not wish any controversy to detract from the important work of the Board".

As reported by the Irish Examiner this morning, Cusack's two years with the Clare hurlers have come to an end.

In a statement on Twitter, Cusack wrote: "I have informed the Clare County Board, Clare Senior Hurling Management and Players that I will not be resuming my position as Coach in 2018.

"I wish everyone involved the very best of both on and off the field.

"I have many good memories that I carry with me from Clare Hurling and I am grateful to all who have shared in creating those."

In another statement, he tendered his resignation from the Sport Ireland board.

"I have informed the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport of my decision to resign from the Board of Sport Ireland, with immediate effect.

"I do not wish any controversy to detract from the important work of the Board.

"It was an honour to serve and I wish all involved in Sport Ireland continued success."

On the night of Saturday, October 14, Cusack acknowledged he was the sportsman who wrote a character reference for Humphries and apologised "for any hurt caused by my action".