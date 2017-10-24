Dónal Óg Cusack expected to depart as Clare coach and selector

Dónal Óg Cusack’s departure as Clare coach and selector is expected to be confirmed later today, writes John Fogarty.

The Cloyne man came on board with Davy Fitzgerald in October 2015 and remained on with Donal Moloney and Gerry O’Connor this past season.

As recent as last week, defender David Fitzgerald stated the former Cork captain was part of the set-up for 2018. “Dónal is still involved with us,” he said at last week’s Super 11 launch.

However, speculation was rife this past weekend that the 40-year-old was no longer involved with the Banner and had not attended a meeting of players and management since Fitzgerald’s comments.

Along with Dublin, Galway and Tipperary, Clare travel to Boston next month for the Fenway Hurling Classic. The Super 11s is partly the brainchild of Cusack but it is not anticipated he will travel, at least not in a capacity with Clare.

Three-time All-Ireland winner Cusack was a pundit with The Sunday Game for three seasons after his Cork career came to an end in early 2013. He has continued to work intermittingly with RTÉ since linking up with Clare.

The Clare County Board are set to learn of Moloney and O’Connor’s 2018 backroom team at a meeting this evening.