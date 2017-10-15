Donal Og Cusack apologises for writing Tom Humphries character reference

Former hurler Donal Og Cusack has admitted that he was the sportsman who wrote a character reference for sex offender Tom Humphries.

The Cork star has tweeted an apology saying he condemns the crimes committed by the former Irish Times sports journalist and that he showed a lack of judgment.

Cusack said it was his intention was to help a human in a dark place who asked him for help and that he won’t be making any further comment.