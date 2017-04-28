Does Mesut Ozil have what it takes with his weaker foot in this tyre challenge?

As you may have deduced, this Arsenal video is a classic football target challenge – but with added neon blue lighting making it all seem very exciting.

Reacting to the lights in the tyres, Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Shkodran Mustafi were asked to place the balls through the tyres – simple enough?

The question remains: how will the left-footed Ozil, Arsenal’s pass-master in chief, cope with his lesser-spotted right foot?

We’d first like to flag up Ox’s intro. How many takes do you think that required?

Ozil is predictably very good, but with double points on the line, his right foot was brought into question – after an initial dreadful miss, his next go proves just how quickly the German midfielder learns, placing the ball through the bottom-right tyre.

This is what Mustafi and Ox thought of that.

(CooperTiresEurope)

It’s our guess that Ozil’s right foot doesn’t see all that much of the ball in training.