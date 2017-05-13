Does it matter if he didn't touch the ball? Why Manchester City's first goal against Leicester sparked fierce debate

Manchester City’s first goal at home to Leicester in Saturday’s early kick-off has had people questioning the rules of the game – and the motives of Raheem Sterling. Here’s why…

Veteran Spanish midfielder David Silva provided a cool finish inside the Leicester area from Leroy Sane’s inviting ball for the goal…

(Martin Rickett/PA)

However, from an offside position the Sky Blues’ Sterling, 22, took a swing of his boot at the ball just before it was going to cross the line.

The decision was the subject of a lot of debate on Sky Sports, as it was online. Some are on Sterling’s side, saying he didn’t touch the ball so he isn’t offside.

1st goal for city was correct decision for me - sterling didn't touch ball - and didn't affect the ball going into net! — Philip Neville (@fizzer18) May 13, 2017

Sterling didn't touch it. Are the commentators watching different replays to us? 🤔 — Steven (@EsteemedKompany) May 13, 2017

Sky you know there was no touch from Sterling. Even the spin of the ball didn't deviate. Just creating fake controversy. — Stephen Tudor (@TheDaisyCutter1) May 13, 2017

According to the FA the rules state that a player can be offside without actually touching the ball however.

The rules state a player “clearly attempting to play a ball which is close to him when this action impacts on an opponent” is an active player and should be flagged offside – and many have decided this means Sterling should have been penalised.

If officials did their jobs we wouldn't need technology. The moment Sterling moves towards the ball he becomes active. He's OFF. #inept. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) May 13, 2017

Sterling's in the keeper's way, offside and interfering with play when he sticks his leg out. — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) May 13, 2017

Missed offside call. Offside Sterling attempts to play the ball which certainly effects the Gk. City got lucky there. No doubt with pen! 😳 — Robbie Mustoe (@robbiemustoe) May 13, 2017

The division over this decision shows that perhaps then it is a matter of opinion. If you believe Sterling’s presence and swinging leg impeded Leicester’s Kasper Schmeichel from keeping the ball out then perhaps it should have been given offside.

For some though, this debate raises questions over the new form of the offside rule – which was updated this season.

@FootieWriter These replies show you everything that's wrong with the current offside rule. No one really knows what's offside and what isn't — Bonbarlos (@bonbarlos) May 13, 2017

Whichever decision is correct, referee Robert Madley didn’t penalise Sterling, which may have saved him a serious talking to from Silva if the Spaniard had been denied a mention on the score-sheet.

Some did at least think Sterling’s attempt to play the ball as a good thing though…

That is ruthless from Sterling. Trying to kick it a goalbound shot in from 2 yards whilst in an offside position. Goal hungry, good to see. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) May 13, 2017

Goal hungry indeed.