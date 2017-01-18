Does Chelsea want to bring Romelu Lukaku back to Stamford Bridge?
18/01/2017 - 07:53:28Back to Sport Home
The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online:
The Mirror claims Chelsea are keen to bring Romelu Lukaku (pictured) back to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Diego Costa.
However, the Daily Telegraph reports that boss Antonio Conte has identified Alvaro Morata as Costa's long-term successor.
Manchester United could break the world-record transfer fee they set when Paul Pogba arrived last summer with a huge offer for Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann, says the Independent.
Dimitri Payet is not the only Premier League Frenchman on Marseille's radar, according to the Mirror, who claim the Ligue 1 side will move for Crystal Palace's Yohan Cabaye.
Palace are keen on out-of-favour Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, reports the Daily Mail, while the Mirror claims that Watford want to sign Bournemouth winger Max Gradel.
Join the conversation - comment here