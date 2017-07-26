Djokovic to miss rest of year with elbow injury

Novak Djokovic is to take the rest of the year off to rehab an elbow injury.

The world number 4 will miss next month’s US Open as a result - ending his run of 51 consecutive Grand Slam appearances.

Djokovic retired injured during last month’s Wimbledon quarter final with Tomas Berdych.

The Serb has also confirmed that Andre Agassi will be a permanent member of his coaching team next year, but first he wants to get his fitness back