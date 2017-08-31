Djilobodji leaves Sunderland in Dijon loan move
Sunderland have announced that defender Papy Djilobodji has joined Dijon on a season-long loan.
The 28-year-old Senegal international will make the switch to the Ligue 1 club for the rest of the campaign.
"Sunderland AFC have confirmed that Papy Djilobodji has joined Dijon FCO on a season-long loan," the Championship club said in a statement on their official website.
Earlier, Black Cats goalkeeper Max Stryjek joined League Two's Accrington on a season-long loan.
AP
