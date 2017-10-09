DJ Carey is Kilkenny’s new U-21 hurling manager

Kilkenny legend D.J. Carey, has been appointed manager of the Cats under-21 hurling team.

The Young Irelands (Gowran) clubman takes over from former county colleague, Eddie Brennan, who stepped down after guiding Kilkenny to the 2017 Leinster title and the All-Ireland final against Limerick.

Carey (47) won five senior All-Irelands, 10 Leinster championships and four National Leagues with Kilkenny.  He was also named an All-Star on nine occasions.

Carey cut his managerial teeth with his home club before taking up the same role with the Carlow IT hurling team. He has also worked with Kilkenny Development Squads and managed the Kilkenny under-14 football team this season.

The Carey appointment was ratified at the monthly meeting of the County Board tonight. A selection committee to work with him will be appointed later.
