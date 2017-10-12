Discussions underway for Conor McGregor to return to UFC with 'record-breaking event'

Conor McGregor's highly-anticipated return to the UFC to defend his lightweight title will happen at some point, according to his manager Audie Attar.

McGregor has not stepped foot in the octagon since stopping Eddie Alvarez to capture the 155lb crown in November last year but remains the company's star attraction.

He significantly boosted his profile in a multi-million dollar boxing showdown with Floyd Mayweather and, despite being beaten, McGregor's next move is a hot topic of debate, with Attar revealing discussions are already under way.

He told Sky Sports: "As it relates to mixed martial arts, I think Conor has been clear that he wants to come back and fight for the UFC. So there is no question that is going to happen.

"Who that is going to be and what is next is still to be determined. We are just starting to talk and explore all the options. But Conor is a draw. He does record-breaking gates and pay-per-views.

"At the end of the day, it does not matter what he does, he is going to have a record-breaking event."

Tony Ferguson is in pole position to take on McGregor after capturing the interim UFC lightweight strap last weekend following his defeat of Kevin Lee via third-round submission.

He said immediately afterwards: "You better come and f*****g defend that belt. Defend or vacate."