Disappointment for Ireland's medal hope Fionnuala McCormack at European Cross Country

Team Ireland have enjoyed an impressive fifth place finish in the men's relay event at the European Cross Country Championships in Slovakia.

However Fionnuala McCormack, who was making a record 15th appearance at the event, finished the senior womens race in 12th place with the women's team finishing seventh overall.

Team Ireland’s medal hope completed the race exactly a minute behind the winner, Turkey's Yasemin Can, in a time of 27:48.

The Kenyan-born Turkish athlete was dominant in the defence of her title today.

Fionnuala McCormack at the Senior Women's event in the European Cross Country Championships at Samorin in Slovakia today. Pic: Sportsfile

Shona Heaslip came in at 34th place with Kerry O’Flaherty four places further back and Michelle Finn finishing in 40th place.

With Fionnuala Ross in 47th and Lizzie Lee in 49th, it meant the women’s team finished behind winners Great Britain, Romania and Turkey to end up in seventh overall.

Sean Tobin finished best of the Ireland's six men runners in 15th while Hugh Armstrong was 19th and Kevin Maunsell came in at 24th to contribute to Ireland's tally of 58 points.

Paul Pollock finished 48th, Kevin Dooney was 51st and John Travers completed the race in 72nd.

The men finished behind winners Turkey, Spain, Great Britain and France.