Ding Junhui edges past Mark Allen to reach World Open final

Kyren Wilson stands between China's Ding Junhui and a sixth ranking title on home soil after a final-frame win over Mark Allen at the World Open in Wushan.

The pair were never more than a frame apart, with Wilson's best break of 82 in frame seven while Allen knocked in a 103 in the fourth. The Northern Irishman added 94 to set up the decider but Wilson held his nerve for a hard-earned win.

He will face home favourite Ding, who led Luca Brecel 2-1 after breaks of 61 and 121 and took the fourth frame on the black. Brecel drew level but further breaks of 91 and 80 helped Ding to a 6-4 win.

Victory would lift him to number two in the world rankings and would be his first since the 2016 Shanghai Masters - a tournament won the previous year by Wilson for the youngster's only ranking title to date.

Ding told worldsnooker.com: "Kyren Wilson is an excellent up-and-coming player. I will have to play my best to win tomorrow. It's been a while since I won my last ranking title, so I'll give it everything to lift the trophy."