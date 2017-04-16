Dimitar Berbatov has nothing but good things to say about Robbie Keane

Former Man United and Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov was on Goals on Sunday this morning, and his partnership with an Irish legend came up.

Berbatov and former Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane formed a fearsome partnership at Spurs between 2006 and 2008.

The pair scored 53 league goals between them in their two seasons together, and Berbatov clearly still has fond feelings from their time together.

"With Keano I like him a lot. On the pitch, off the pitch everywhere. He was there. For the team, for the teammates, joking around, when he needed to be serious he was.

"I cannot say we were speaking constantly, but sometimes good players do not need to speak. You just click."

When asked if they worked on their partnership, Berbatov made a comparison with another deadly duo - Andy Cole and Dwight Yorke.

"Good players sometimes, we didn't work. We just clicked."

Host Ben Shephard also asked the poacher about playing at Stoke, and his reaction got more than a few chuckles.

