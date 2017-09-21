Diego Costa’s Chelsea career in numbers
21/09/2017 - 15:16:18Back to Soccer Sport Home
Diego Costa is set for a return to Atletico Madrid after they agreed terms with Chelsea for the transfer of the frontman.
Here we identifies the key numbers around the 28-year-old Spain international’s three years at Stamford Bridge.
Diego Costa's Premier League career:— Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) September 21, 2017
89 appearances
52 goals
16 assists
2 titles
Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/fpeEpo5R7x
£32million - fee paid by Chelsea to Atletico in July 2014.
120 - appearances for the Blues, 109 from the start.
59 - goals for Chelsea.
52 - Premier League goals in 89 appearances.
20 - best goal return in a Premier League season (in 2014-15 and 2016-17).
2 - Champions League goals in 15 appearances for Chelsea.
31 - yellow cards.
1 - red card.
12 - games missed through suspension.
3 - Chelsea managers played under (Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte).
3 - major trophies won (Premier League 2014-15, 2016-17; League Cup 2014-15).
Join the conversation - comment here