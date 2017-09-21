Diego Costa’s Chelsea career in numbers

Diego Costa is set for a return to Atletico Madrid after they agreed terms with Chelsea for the transfer of the frontman.

Here we identifies the key numbers around the 28-year-old Spain international’s three years at Stamford Bridge.

Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/fpeEpo5R7x — Talk Chelsea 🏆 (@talkchelsea) September 21, 2017

£32million - fee paid by Chelsea to Atletico in July 2014.

120 - appearances for the Blues, 109 from the start.

59 - goals for Chelsea.

52 - Premier League goals in 89 appearances.

20 - best goal return in a Premier League season (in 2014-15 and 2016-17).

2 - Champions League goals in 15 appearances for Chelsea.

31 - yellow cards.

1 - red card.

12 - games missed through suspension.

3 - Chelsea managers played under (Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Antonio Conte).

3 - major trophies won (Premier League 2014-15, 2016-17; League Cup 2014-15).