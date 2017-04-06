Diego Costa to face no action after incident with Vincent Kompany

Chelsea's Diego Costa will not face retrospective Football Association action after appearing to kick out at Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany.

Eden Hazard's brace secured the Blues a 2-1 win against Pep Guardiola's men on Wednesday evening, pushing Antonio Conte's men closer to the Premier League crown.

Diego Costa will not face any retrospective action for kicking out at Vincent Kompany, Mike Dean didn't deem it a bookable offence. [Mirror] pic.twitter.com/RyfrjcGE2u — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 6, 2017

There had been suggestions Costa could miss a chunk of the run-in after appearing to kick out at City defender Kompany, but the striker will not face any sanction.

Referee Mike Dean saw the second-half incident and dealt with it at the time, meaning there will not be any retrospective FA action.

Neither Chelsea boss Conte nor City counterpart Guardiola saw Costa catch Vincent Kompany with his studs in midfield.

"I didn't see it, but during the game it's very difficult," Conte said. "Yes, you see this kind of contact but it's impossible to tell, to judge this kind of contact."