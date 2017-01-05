Diego Costa and Pedro arguing on the pitch was pretty entertaining, but who was in the right?

Apart from Dele Alli’s header right at the end, the first half of Tottenham v Chelsea last night was a little disappointing, so it was no surprise to see other events getting people talking.

And it was an argument between Chelsea forwards Diego Costa and Pedro which grabbed the attention of most, after Costa’s attempted through ball failed to reach its intended recipient.

22 - A Chelsea counter ends with Pedro and Costa having a word with each other. @VictorWanyama drags an effort wide up the other end. #COYS — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 4, 2017

Pedro and Diego Costa are having words having been on different wavelengths in that counter attack. #TOTCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 4, 2017

Lively spat between Pedro & Diego Costa after they make a complete mess of a dangerous position. An exchange of views... — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) January 4, 2017

“An exchange of views…”

But the question remains: who was in the right? Well, people seemed to agree that, tactically speaking, Pedro was at fault.

pedro should have known what costa was going to do there — Ken Early (@kenearlys) January 4, 2017

Costa's correct. If Pedro peels left it gives him another option but also drags a defender out of position. — Gary Parkinson (@GaryParkinson) January 4, 2017

It was quite amusing.

Diego Costa not happy with Pedro... pic.twitter.com/2tRvu0uVIj — TheSPORTbible (@TSBible) January 4, 2017

But while some thought it was a positive expression of passion…

Costa was right to be annoyed at Pedro there. Needed a decoy run to drag away Vertonghen. "Showing his passion in the right way" #cfc — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) January 4, 2017

… others thought it might have had the opposite effect.

Terrible since Pedro and Costa argued. No composure. A mess. — Megan (@megan_442) January 4, 2017

We’re not going to argue over that, however.