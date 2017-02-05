Didier Drogba was absolutely baffled by Kurt Zouma's double six-pack in the Chelsea dressing room

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma may have made only his first Premier League appearance of the season in the Blues’ 3-1 win over Arsenal, but he’s certainly not been skipping the gym in the meantime.

That was evidenced by Didier Drogba’s Instagram post after the game. Drogba attended the match at Stamford Bridge, but seemed more impressed by Zouma’s muscular physique than by the game itself.

That might have had something to do with Zouma’s apparent double six-pack. Take a look and see for yourself.

Drogba wrote: “Attention Please!!!!!!!!! My dear followers, please let me introduce you to The Only player in my Life I’ve seen with twelve packs 6 on stomach and 6 on back @kurtzouma nah nah nah nah nahhhh oh my Gaaaaaaaaad!!!!!! Filssssss

“I was sooooo happy to see you playing your first few minutes after such a long injury. Watching you doing your steps over like never

“God bless you and your family Mr Happy!!! If you also have twelve packs like @kurtzouma please send me me your videos in my DM I will send them to him straight away !!! And Seriously if this video doesn’t get 150K views, I retire from…Instagram @hazardeden_10 @loicremy.972 @davidluiz_4 @willianborges88 @cuadrado and co”.

So there you have it, other examples of double six-packs on a postcard to Didier – we can’t imagine there are too many of those.