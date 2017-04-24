Didier Drogba had Arsenal fans sweating with a joke about returning for the FA Cup final

After Arsenal made it through to the 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea, one former player made a joke that we’re sure Arsenal fans laughed at, albeit nervously.

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba recently joined US team Phoenix Rising as both a player and co-owner, but tweeted something pretty mischievous about a short-term return to the Blues…

Dear @PHXRisingFC I'll be off on loan with @ChelseaFC for two days 26/27th of May, just to make it 17/17 against #afc #IswearIBeBack #banter — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) April 23, 2017

For those who don’t know about Drogba’s record against Arsenal, that’s as scary a tweet as you could show an Arsenal fan, thanks to the 39-year-old’s record against Arsene Wenger’s men.

In his last 16 games against the north London side, Drogba has scored 16 goals – his physical style has consistently thwarted Arsenal.

For Chelsea, he scored eight in the league against the Gunners, as well as a brace in a League Cup final, one in an FA Cup semi-final, and a brace in a Community Shield final.

Furthermore, he scored two against Arsenal in the Emirates Cup for Galatasaray in 2013, and another for MLS All-Stars in pre-season last year.

Arsenal fans eager to see Wenger win the cup for the seventh time will have been relieved to see Drogba add the hashtag #banter to his tweet.

(Nick Potts/PA)

If he did return, however, we reckon the Chelsea reaction might go something like this.

Relax Arsenal fans, it’s not going to happen – or is it?