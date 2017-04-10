Didier Drogba can't stop laughing at Eden Hazard's terrible dizzy penalty

It’s something of a modern footballing phenomenon – the dizzy penalty has provided laughs for a while now, not to mention a few wayward spot kicks.

The idea is to spin around until you’re dizzy – funnily enough – before attempting to slot a penalty away despite the difficulties you may be having standing up.

One of the best in the business when it comes to a regular spot kick is Chelsea’s Eden Hazard – that is, when Didier Drogba’s not yelling at him to spin around beforehand.

“Quicker! Quicker!” shouts former Chelsea forward Drogba, who secured the Blues’ first ever Champions League title in 2012 with a penalty of his own.

Poor old Hazard is so disoriented that for all we know, his eventual effort might well have gone out for a throw in.

Perhaps his time would be better spent practising real penalties, given the fact he missed one against Manchester City in midweek, before converting the rebound.

(Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP)

You can do dizzy penalties when the league title is secured, Eden.