Did you see this absolute beauty scored in the LOI last night?

Conan Byrne is the man of the moment in the Airtricity League.

The 31-year-old scored twice for St Patrick's Athletic as they beat Bohemians 4-0 in their Dublin derby at Dalymount.

To make victory even sweeter, his first was a stunning long-range effort that would not look out of place in a Champions League final.

Bohemian keeper Shane Supple could only watch as Byrne’s shot, taken from the far side of the halfway line, soared over his head and into the back of the net.

What. A. Strike.

As this League of Ireland fan pointed out, if it had been scored in a higher profile league it would have been seen around the world by now.

Oh, and it was also his hundredth career goal - no biggie.

After the match, Byrne said he was inspired by the memory of seeing David Beckham’s famous effort from the halfway line.

“I remember being around 10, 11 or 12 watching Beckham do it and always had it in my head that I wanted to do it one day.

“I always look at the keeper in the first couple of minutes to see where they stand, so I looked up and saw him off his line and thought I’ll give it a go here and see what happens and thankfully today it worked out.”
By Grainne McGuinness

