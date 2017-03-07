Did you know Arsenal used to be quite good in the Champions League?

Arsenal’s latest hammering in the Champions League, this time at the hands of Bayern Munich, sent them home at the last 16 stage for the seventh time in seven years.

The monotony of such results makes it seem as though an eternity has passed between now and a time when Arsenal were quite good at European football, but really, it’s not been that long at all.

And for the young Arsenal fans out there who don’t believe us, check this out.

Inter Milan 1-5 Arsenal

Yep, it used to be that Arsenal dished out the 5-1 scorelines, beating Inter Milan at the San Siro in 2003. Of course, it helps to have Thierry Henry in the side.

Arsenal 7-0 Slavia Prague

Arsenal’s biggest ever Champions League win came almost 10 years ago, a 7-0 group stage thrashing of Slavia Prague, on a night when Theo Walcott became the youngest Englishman ever to score in the competition at 18 years old

Arsenal 5-0 Porto (agg 6-2)

A couple of things that might seem difficult to believe: 1) This was Arsenal coasting through to the quarter-finals of the competition back in 2010, and 2) Nicklas Bendtner scored a hat-trick.

Real Madrid 0-1 Arsenal

Arsene Wenger might not seem like much of a tactician these days, but in 2006, he earned a clean sheet at the home of Real Madrid with a back four of Emmanuel Eboue, Kolo Toure, Philippe Senderos and Mathieu Flamini.

AC Milan 0-2 Arsenal

Another last 16 adventure, during which Arsenal became the first English team to beat AC Milan at the San Siro, thanks to a long-range effort from Cesc Fabregas and an Emmanuel Adebayor goal.

That was when AC Milan were reigning champions as well. Not bad, eh?

Arsenal 2-1 Barcelona

Of course, after losing 10-2 across two legs against Bayern Munich, Arsenal fans would take one good performance right now. They got it in 2011, when they beat the best team in the world, and eventual champions, Barcelona, 2-1 at home.

Will Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal enjoy great European nights again?