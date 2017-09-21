Did EA Sports just end the Michy Batshuayi debate in the most sarcastic way possible?

Michy Batshuayi might never be satisfied with his Fifa ratings card, but EA Sports have at least given him something to aim for.

The 23-year-old Belgian striker scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup to send the Blues into the next round, his first for the club.

He’s certainly hitting his stride.

And Batshuayi took to Twitter to tell everyone just how pleased he was to have scored his first Chelsea hat-trick, thanking Eden Hazard in particular for his excellent work in setting one of those goals up.

However, that wasn’t all the striker logged onto social media for.

He also used the opportunity to try and negotiate a better Fifa 18 card, something he’s been angling for for a while now, unimpressed as he was with his 80 rating.

A screenshot of Michy Batshuayi's tweet to EA Sports
(Twitter/@mbatshuayi)

But it looks as though EA Sports’ latest tactic is sarcasm, if this response is anything to go by.

That’s a 99 rating, with 99 pace, 99 shooting, 95 passing, 98 dribbling, 84 defending and 95 physicality – a little unrealistic.

And what did Batshuayi make of that?

Too much, apparently – some people are never satisfied.
