Did EA Sports just end the Michy Batshuayi debate in the most sarcastic way possible?

Michy Batshuayi might never be satisfied with his Fifa ratings card, but EA Sports have at least given him something to aim for.

The 23-year-old Belgian striker scored a hat-trick against Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup to send the Blues into the next round, his first for the club.

1 - Michy Batshuayi is the first Chelsea player to score a League Cup hat-trick since Frank Lampard against Leicester in Oct 2007. Treble. pic.twitter.com/cNyDOAz0ro — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2017

He’s certainly hitting his stride.

Michy Batshuayi has now been involved in 7 goals in his last 7 starts in domestic cup competition for Chelsea.



5 goals ⚽️

2 assists 🅰️ pic.twitter.com/kSBsDYAgYg — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 20, 2017

And Batshuayi took to Twitter to tell everyone just how pleased he was to have scored his first Chelsea hat-trick, thanking Eden Hazard in particular for his excellent work in setting one of those goals up.

Very happy with my first ⚽️⚽️⚽️ for @ChelseaFC 😍💙 working hard for this everyday ✊🏾 great team work again !! special thx to @hazardeden10 🎁🎀 pic.twitter.com/UGHiCsrjed — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 20, 2017

However, that wasn’t all the striker logged onto social media for.

He also used the opportunity to try and negotiate a better Fifa 18 card, something he’s been angling for for a while now, unimpressed as he was with his 80 rating.

(Twitter/@mbatshuayi)

But it looks as though EA Sports’ latest tactic is sarcasm, if this response is anything to go by.

That’s a 99 rating, with 99 pace, 99 shooting, 95 passing, 98 dribbling, 84 defending and 95 physicality – a little unrealistic.

And what did Batshuayi make of that?

Ahahah its too much now save it for later 😂😂😂 And some copies for my followers what do you think ?? — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 20, 2017

Too much, apparently – some people are never satisfied.