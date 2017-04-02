Did any team get what they wanted from Sunday's Premier League football?

Sunday’s football actually had quite a lively vibe to it when the schedule was announced, with a relegation scrap and a top-of-the-table tie set to grace our tellies.

Arsenal and Manchester City both had things to play for, but after a game in which the entertainment was as good as the quality was bad, both cancelled one another out.

Indeed, the result helped neither team – Arsenal, for example, lost ground on Liverpool and Tottenham.

Arsenal remain in 6th place and seven points adrift of the Champions League spots after a 2-2 draw with Man City. pic.twitter.com/IE8Yusb3mO — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) April 2, 2017

Meanwhile, City remain 11 points off league leaders Chelsea, failing to capitalise fully on the Blues’ defeat to Crystal Palace.

Liverpool remain 3rd, 1 point ahead of Man City who have a game in hand 🔴 #LFC — Anything Liverpool (@Anything_LFC) April 2, 2017

As fun as it was to watch, the game had an odd exhibition feel to it.

2-2 but no classic between Arsenal and Man City. Festival of misplaced passes at times. Both teams curiously lacking fire and desire. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) April 2, 2017

And could the game have an impact on Arsenal’s ability to finish above Tottenham again? Perhaps it’s Spurs’ year.

Assuming Arsenal win game in hand they will have to win 3 games more than Spurs (with Spurs losing all 3) to finish above them. 9 games each — Paul O Keefe (@pokeefe1) April 2, 2017

Manchester United fans will have enjoyed the result too, no doubt.

So the game between Arsenal and Man City ends in a draw. Perfect result if you believe that we can still finish in the top four. #MUFC — Asif. (@Asif9707) April 2, 2017

But at least things were entertaining at the Emirates – this tweet sums up the day’s early kick-off between Swansea and Middlesbrough.

Apology accepted.

And with Leicester, Crystal Palace and Hull all winning this weekend, the draw suited neither team.

Both teams needed 3 pts they both end up with 1. Brutal result for #SWAMID tremendous news for Hull and Crystal Palace — David Hashagen (@Hash_Browns30) April 2, 2017

Swansea sit just one point above the relegation zone, while Boro are a full five points adrift of safety with a game in hand.

Great result for #hcafc that. One point adrift of Swansea and four above Middlesbrough. — Philip Buckingham (@PJBuckingham) April 2, 2017

Swansea 0-0 Middlesbrough FT.



The perfect result for us in my view, two points gained on both of them this weekend. — HLTCO (@HLTCO) April 2, 2017

Super Sunday?

Swansea vs Middlesbrough "Super" Sunday?



Nah you're alright — Sibs (@SibsMUFC) April 2, 2017

Not really.