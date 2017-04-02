Did any team get what they wanted from Sunday's Premier League football?

Back to Sport Home

Sunday’s football actually had quite a lively vibe to it when the schedule was announced, with a relegation scrap and a top-of-the-table tie set to grace our tellies.

Arsenal and Manchester City both had things to play for, but after a game in which the entertainment was as good as the quality was bad, both cancelled one another out.

Indeed, the result helped neither team – Arsenal, for example, lost ground on Liverpool and Tottenham.

Meanwhile, City remain 11 points off league leaders Chelsea, failing to capitalise fully on the Blues’ defeat to Crystal Palace.

As fun as it was to watch, the game had an odd exhibition feel to it.

And could the game have an impact on Arsenal’s ability to finish above Tottenham again? Perhaps it’s Spurs’ year.

Manchester United fans will have enjoyed the result too, no doubt.

But at least things were entertaining at the Emirates – this tweet sums up the day’s early kick-off between Swansea and Middlesbrough.

Apology accepted.

And with Leicester, Crystal Palace and Hull all winning this weekend, the draw suited neither team.

Swansea sit just one point above the relegation zone, while Boro are a full five points adrift of safety with a game in hand.

Super Sunday?

Not really.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, Arsenal, Football, Manchester City, Middlesbrough, Premier League, Swansea City

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport