Did Anthony Martial score the most expensive goal of the season?

If football had a currency, it would be goals – teams pay a premium for the players who score them, and Anthony Martial is no exception.

The France striker joined Manchester United from Monaco in September 2015 for €50 million – a large fee for a teenager – but with add-ons, he has proven even more expensive.

The first of those add-ons came into play after Martial scored his 25th goal for the club in a 2-0 win against Burnley – United will pay Monaco €10 million as a result.

Anthony Martial has now scored 25 goals across all competitions since joining Man Utd.



The €10m goal. 🤑 pic.twitter.com/DA3Ny61LOb — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 23, 2017

Manchester United now have to pay Monaco extra £8.5m after Anthony Martial scored his 25th competitive Utd goal. Most expensive goal ever? — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) April 23, 2017

That’s a pretty expensive goal.

(Dave Thompson/AP)

Yes, United agreed to pay Monaco €10 million after the forward scored his 25th goal for the club, but other add-ons could take his eventual transfer fee over €80 million – another €10 million will be owed to Monaco if Martial reaches 25 France caps (he is currently on 15) and a further €10 million if he is shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or.

However, it was a lovely goal, so perhaps it was worth the money.

That's a darn fine goal from Martial. Sense Manchester United will be genuine title challengers next season. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 23, 2017

#mufc will now pay Monaco £8.5m for that goal but it was worth it. Scintillating stuff and 'Tony Martial scores again' is the chant. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 23, 2017

Couldn’t he have just provided the assist? Those come much cheaper.