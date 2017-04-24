Did Anthony Martial score the most expensive goal of the season?

If football had a currency, it would be goals – teams pay a premium for the players who score them, and Anthony Martial is no exception.

The France striker joined Manchester United from Monaco in September 2015 for €50 million – a large fee for a teenager – but with add-ons, he has proven even more expensive.

The first of those add-ons came into play after Martial scored his 25th goal for the club in a 2-0 win against Burnley – United will pay Monaco €10 million as a result.

That’s a pretty expensive goal.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho
Yes, United agreed to pay Monaco €10 million after the forward scored his 25th goal for the club, but other add-ons could take his eventual transfer fee over €80 million – another €10 million will be owed to Monaco if Martial reaches 25 France caps (he is currently on 15) and a further €10 million if he is shortlisted for the Ballon d’Or.

However, it was a lovely goal, so perhaps it was worth the money.

Couldn’t he have just provided the assist? Those come much cheaper.
