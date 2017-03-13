Did Ander Herrera's red card ruin a great FA Cup quarter final?

Chelsea hosting Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final was billed as the game of the week and was perhaps the biggest fixture of the tournament so far – so Ander Herrera’s red card late on in the first half was big news.

The Spanish midfielder’s sending off came after two yellow cards – both for challenges on Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

It’s fair to say the players had something to say about it.

(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Referee Michael Oliver looks in a spot of bother there.

So what do fans think? Well, some believe it was a cunning plan by Herrera to escape having to battle against brilliant Frenchman N’Golo Kante in midfield.

Herrera: "I can't get exposed by Kanté if I don't play" pic.twitter.com/Y5aZ6zMBCB — Youssef(EXAMS) (@Fabregassisting) March 13, 2017

But most fans weren’t happy with the decision.

Obviously United fans didn’t reckon it was a sending off.

That's an idiotic decision from the referee. A fantastic looking FA Cup tie and he's thrown it to the bin. Ander Herrera sees red. — The Man Utd Way (@TheManUtdWay) March 13, 2017

But Chelsea fans didn’t go a bundle on the decision either…

I'm a Chelsea fan but I hate it when a ref kills a game early on. Was a quality game of football before that decision 👎 #CHEMUN — Sammy Leighton Clay (@SammyLClay) March 13, 2017

This one we reckon might be an Arsenal fan – the clue is in his picture which says “Gunner till I die” – and even he wasn’t pleased.

Not a United fan but don't think that was a yellow card. Too easy for a referee to influence a game — Darren Blom (@darrenb04) March 13, 2017

As many agreed.

Michael Oliver has ruined this game. — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) March 13, 2017

So did the red card ruin the big game? Well it seems like most corners of football fandom seemed to think so.

Most that is, except the odd Liverpool fan of course – who spotted a dynamite opportunity for a dig.

Swarming around the ref, putting their hands on him when he makes the right decision- same old Mancs #CHEMUN #FACup #LFC pic.twitter.com/CGXIM13pv9 — Kop Magazine (@TheKopMagazine) March 13, 2017

Chelsea might think their rivalry with United is one of the fiercest. On this evidence – we think there are some Liverpudlians who would disagree.