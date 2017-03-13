Did Ander Herrera's red card ruin a great FA Cup quarter final?

Chelsea hosting Manchester United in the FA Cup quarter final was billed as the game of the week and was perhaps the biggest fixture of the tournament so far – so Ander Herrera’s red card late on in the first half was big news.

The Spanish midfielder’s sending off came after two yellow cards – both for challenges on Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

It’s fair to say the players had something to say about it.

PLayers surround referee
(John Walton/EMPICS Sport)

Referee Michael Oliver looks in a spot of bother there.

So what do fans think? Well, some believe it was a cunning plan by Herrera to escape having to battle against brilliant Frenchman N’Golo Kante in midfield.

But most fans weren’t happy with the decision.

Obviously United fans didn’t reckon it was a sending off.

But Chelsea fans didn’t go a bundle on the decision either…

This one we reckon might be an Arsenal fan – the clue is in his picture which says “Gunner till I die” – and even he wasn’t pleased.

As many agreed.

So did the red card ruin the big game? Well it seems like most corners of football fandom seemed to think so.

Most that is, except the odd Liverpool fan of course – who spotted a dynamite opportunity for a dig.

Chelsea might think their rivalry with United is one of the fiercest. On this evidence – we think there are some Liverpudlians who would disagree.
