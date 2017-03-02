Did a muddy puddle just stop this player from scoring - or spare his blushes?

It’s every substitute’s dream – you come on with minutes left, and make a goal-scoring contribution to seal the game.

That’s what Paris St-Germain’s Lucas Moura should have done – the 25-year-old Brazilian had come on with nine minutes to play and PSG 1-0 up against Chamois Niortais in the Coupe de France last 16 – glamorous stuff.

And with the goal gaping, Moura unleashed an effort to double the French champions’ advantage, only to see his effort denied by… a puddle.

What a sight for poor old Moura – nobody expects the puddle defence, not at this level.

With the goal left abandoned by the keeper, Moura could feel aggrieved to be denied…

… but was it actually heading wide? If so, Moura owes the puddle a debt of thanks for sparing his blushes.

Luckily for the winger, Edinson Cavani was on hand just moments later to secure PSG’s passage to the last eight.

Like all good strikers, Cavani knows where the goal is, and where the puddle isn’t.
