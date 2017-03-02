Did a muddy puddle just stop this player from scoring - or spare his blushes?
It’s every substitute’s dream – you come on with minutes left, and make a goal-scoring contribution to seal the game.
That’s what Paris St-Germain’s Lucas Moura should have done – the 25-year-old Brazilian had come on with nine minutes to play and PSG 1-0 up against Chamois Niortais in the Coupe de France last 16 – glamorous stuff.
And with the goal gaping, Moura unleashed an effort to double the French champions’ advantage, only to see his effort denied by… a puddle.
Some brilliant, last-ditch defending from a muddle puddle has just prevented Lucas Moura from scoring...pic.twitter.com/LB0vu06BFI— LateTackleMagazine (@LateTackle) March 1, 2017
90+3' Chance for PSG!! The wet pitch and a late clearance prevent @LucasMoura7 from scoring an empty netter!! #CNFCPSG— PSG English (@PSG_English) March 1, 2017
What a sight for poor old Moura – nobody expects the puddle defence, not at this level.
@LateTackle @StaunchA The old puddle defense!— Rab Paterson (@rabpaterson) March 2, 2017
With the goal left abandoned by the keeper, Moura could feel aggrieved to be denied…
Lucas Moura just shot into an open goal and it stopped 2 yards out because the goalmouth was waterlogged 🙈🙈🙈— James (@pickles_henry) March 1, 2017
… but was it actually heading wide? If so, Moura owes the puddle a debt of thanks for sparing his blushes.
@LateTackle not convinced it was going in. Alternative reading "puddle saves Moura from embarrassing miss"— Dëëp LFC (@anLFCfan) March 1, 2017
Luckily for the winger, Edinson Cavani was on hand just moments later to secure PSG’s passage to the last eight.
90+3' GOOOOOOOAAAAAAALLL PSG!! @ECavaniOfficial puts the game away!!! #CNFCPSG pic.twitter.com/ab4qAfEVmJ— PSG English (@PSG_English) March 1, 2017
Like all good strikers, Cavani knows where the goal is, and where the puddle isn’t.
