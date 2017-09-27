Diarmuid O'Sullivan rules himself out of Cork Senior Hurling job

Diarmuid O'Sullivan has ruled himself out of the running to become the next Cork Senior Hurling manager.

Having been a selector in the previous regime, the Rock was considered one of the favourites to succeed Kieran Kingston.

O'Sullivan has released a statement which says it is not his intention to put his name forward at this time, for what he has describes as the "most prestigious job in hurling".

He clarified his position on Twitter this morning.