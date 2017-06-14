Diarmuid Connolly's 12-week ban upheld; has right to appeal to CAC

Diarmuid Connolly and Dublin must decide if they wish to take their case to the Central Appeals committee.

The forward’s 12-week ban for "minor physical interference with an official" has been upheld.

Connolly was seen to lay a hand on linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Dublin's Leinster quarter final win over Carlow. The Central hearings committee found the infraction was proven and will stand.

CHC Statement 14.06.17 (2 of 2) pic.twitter.com/BTcrltflRx — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 14, 2017

Connolly and Dublin have the option of appealing the outcome of last nights hearing to the Central Appeals Committee.

Meanwhile, there is good news for Carlow.

Brendan Murphy will be available for their qualifier clash with London having had his first yellow card in the match against Dublin overturned.

CHC Statement 14.06.17 (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/rQutaY4YLI — The GAA (@officialgaa) June 14, 2017

Murphy was sent off in the second half of Carlow's defeat to Dublin in the Leinster championship.