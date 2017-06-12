Diarmuid Connolly to appeal 12-week ban

Diarmuid Connolly's appeal against his 12-week ban will be presented to the Central Hearings Committee in the coming days.

Confirmation of the Dublin forward's appeal came today, quashing talk the ban would be accepted.

The CCCC proposed the ban after Connolly was seen to lay a hand on linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Dublin's Leinster quarter final win over Carlow.

Dublin won by 12 points and are due to face the winners of the replay between Offaly and Westmeath in a Leinster semi-final.

However, the ban would see Connolly suspended until a potential All-Ireland semi-final.
