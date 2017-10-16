Derry City suggest they could refuse to play Cork City tomorrow

Derry City could refuse to play their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division match against Cork City tomorrow.

The Candystripes were due to play at Turner Cross tonight, but the fixture has been postponed by 24 hours due to Hurricane Ophelia.

Cork need just a draw to finally clinch the title, but Derry manager Kenny Sheils says there is a distinct possibility the fixture won’t be fulfilled.

Sheils wants the game delayed until next week, claiming his team’s preparations have been badly affected and his player’s welfare has been jeopardised.