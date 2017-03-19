Derry City FC captain Ryan McBride found dead hours after beating Drogheda United

The captain of Derry City Football Club, Ryan McBride, has been found dead in his bedroom.

Hours earlier, the 27-year-old centre back led his team to victory against Drogehda United.

The Derry Journal reports that crowds of supporters gathered outside his home at Bluebell Hill Gardens and his Club are in total shock at the news.

The cause of the death is not yet known.

My thoughts are with the family, friends & club mates of Derry City Captain Ryan McBride who has sadly passed away . RIP — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) March 19, 2017

Among the clubs paying tribute was Cork City which tweeted: “Our deepest sympathies to all @derrycityfc on the sudden passing of Ryan McBride. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP”