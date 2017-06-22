Derek Carr's eye-watering Raiders contract makes him the best-paid NFL player in history, but for how long?

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has signed a mammoth $125 million five-year deal with his current team according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, making Carr somewhat unsurprisingly the richest player in NFL history.

The 26-year-old’s rookie contract reportedly had him on a base salary of less than $1 million this year but those days are behind him now.

The #Raiders and QB Derek Carr have finalized a 5-year monster extension worth $125M, sources say. Highest paid player in history 💰💰 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2017

Carr, who has thrown 81 touchdowns in the last three seasons, tweeted that the deal was done before expressing his desire to get back on the pitch.

Now it's done 😂! From the jump I've wanted to be a Raider 4 life. One step closer to that! Blessed!!! Business done! Let's just play now!!! — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) June 22, 2017

The deal is a crucial one for the Raiders, who are planning to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, with securing young star players such as Carr a priority.

It’s a lot of money but as some were keen to point out, it’s not all guaranteed.

Constant reminder on NFL deals; this is not the NBA or MLB, where $125M = $125M. In NFL, $125M = $45-50M and "we'll see." #DerekCarr — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) June 22, 2017

While Carr’s new contract is a sizeable one, it might not be the biggest for long – it is believed his deal will provide a platform for others to receive even better wages.

The $25M per year threshold is one no QB has reached. Now Raiders and Derek Carr have done it. Stafford, Cousins, all QBs should be thrilled — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 22, 2017

If you were wondering what makes Carr such a valuable player to have, this NFL video should give you an idea.

The @Raiders just broke the bank for their franchise QB.



And... THIS is why.

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/nnUcU9iE4B — NFL (@NFL) June 22, 2017

He is very, very good at throwing a ball.