Derek Carr's eye-watering Raiders contract makes him the best-paid NFL player in history, but for how long?

Back to Sport Home

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has signed a mammoth $125 million five-year deal with his current team according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, making Carr somewhat unsurprisingly the richest player in NFL history.

The 26-year-old’s rookie contract reportedly had him on a base salary of less than $1 million this year but those days are behind him now.

Carr, who has thrown 81 touchdowns in the last three seasons, tweeted that the deal was done before expressing his desire to get back on the pitch.

The deal is a crucial one for the Raiders, who are planning to move to Las Vegas from Oakland, with securing young star players such as Carr a priority.

It’s a lot of money but as some were keen to point out, it’s not all guaranteed.

While Carr’s new contract is a sizeable one, it might not be the biggest for long – it is believed his deal will provide a platform for others to receive even better wages.

If you were wondering what makes Carr such a valuable player to have, this NFL video should give you an idea.

He is very, very good at throwing a ball.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Viral, American football, Contract, Derek Carr, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Wages, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport