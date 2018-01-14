Dennis Taylor off the Mark as he introduces wrong player at Masters

Former world snooker champion Dennis Taylor was off the Mark as he mixed up one player with another when he acted as compere at the Dafabet Masters.

Taylor, world champion in 1985, was supposed to introduce Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen ahead of his first round match against Belgian Luca Brecel.

But Taylor instead introduced Allen as Welshman Mark Williams. At least both Allen and Taylor were able to see the funny side and shared a joke about the mistake before the match started at Alexandra Palace.