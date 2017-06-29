Denmark disaster for Derry City

It was a nightmare night for Derry City in Denmark in their Europa League first round qualifier today.

Kenny Shiels' side lost 6-1 away to FC Midtylland at the MCH Arena in Herning.

Ronan Curtis that got the away goal for the Candystripes, but by then the game long beyond them.

Shamrock Rovers are faring better in their Europa League campaign - they are currently 1-0 up against Stjarnan in Iceland, courtesy of a Gary Shaw strike.