Denmark disaster for Derry City

Back to Sport Home

It was a nightmare night for Derry City in Denmark in their Europa League first round qualifier today.

Kenny Shiels' side lost 6-1 away to FC Midtylland at the MCH Arena in Herning.

Ronan Curtis that got the away goal for the Candystripes, but by then the game long beyond them.

Shamrock Rovers are faring better in their Europa League campaign - they are currently 1-0 up against Stjarnan in Iceland, courtesy of a Gary Shaw strike.
KEYWORDS: sport, soccer, Derry City, Shamrock Rovers

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Sport