Dele Alli was pretending to be a goalkeeper and might have pulled off one of the saves of the season
18/11/2017 - 07:09:36Back to Sport Home
Tottenham’s Dele Alli is one of England’s biggest talents, but it’s not just in the outfield the midfielder shows off his skill.
Ahead of the north London derby against Arsenal, the Spurs man faced a few shots in goal and managed one particularly impressive save.
Goalkeeping, @dele_official style 🕺 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5n7zl1N1hK— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 17, 2017
The old no-look, swivel save – not something you’re likely to see in the Premier League this year.
Dele can play any position, lol— michael carpenter (@michaelcarpen14) November 17, 2017
The bad news for Dele is that despite the trick save, it looks as though the ball did, in fact, cross the line.
Sorry Dele, goal line technology says that went over the line 😂 COYS— Christopher Barker (@barkerchris931) November 17, 2017
Unfortunately for Arsenal fans, it’s goals at the other end of the pitch the 21-year-old has his mind on.
Throwback 👀 #NLD #COYS pic.twitter.com/NnpN0uOhFV— Dele (@dele_official) November 16, 2017
If Hugo Lloris and Spurs’ sub goalkeeper pick up injuries during the game, expect Mauricio Pochettino to cast a nervous look in Dele’s direction.
Join the conversation - comment here