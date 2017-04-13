Dele Alli, Sadio Mane, Sergio Aguero... here’s an alternative PFA Player of the Year shortlist based on angry tweets

We wonder if the players themselves are this cross.

So the PFA Player of the Year nominations are in, but with only six spots available there are bound to be some aggrieved fans who believe the list is just plain wrong.

The shortlist is comprised of Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Harry Kane, N’Golo Kante and Romelu Lukaku.

If your favourite isn’t included, fear not – we’ve compiled an alternative shortlist based on fans’ angry tweets.

Dele Alli

(Mike Egerton/PA)

Yep, the Tottenham star with an incredible 16 league goals this season is on the Young Player of the Year shortlist, but somehow failed to make the senior one.

As such, the thinking face emoji was the order of the day.

Dele Alli will surely win PFA Young Player of the Year but baffled how he didn't make the shortlist for PFA Player of the Year 🤔 — David Patterson (@DPatz13) April 13, 2017

Having Dele Alli in the PFA Young Player Of The Year category is pat-on-the-head nonsense.

He should be up for Player Of The Year. — Ian Hyland (@HylandIan) April 13, 2017

Meanwhile this guy’s genuine surprise was well founded.

Genuinely surprised not to see Dele Alli up for PFA Player of the Year. He's been as good as anyone this season. — Reece Cadwallader (@ReeceCadSJ) April 13, 2017

Alli can consider himself unlucky, and will surely run away with the Young Player of the Year award.

Sadio Mane

(Dave Howarth/PA)

Can Alexis Sanchez really be considered to have had a better season with Arsenal than Sadio Mane has with Liverpool?

Can someone explain how Alexis Sanchez is nominated for PFA Player of the Year and Sadio Mane isn't... — Shaya Raymond (@ShayaRaymond) April 13, 2017

Scoring at almost a goal a game, Mane has enjoyed his first season at Liverpool – Sanchez has 18 goals, but hasn’t been able to stop Arsenal slipping to sixth.

Should Harry Kane have made the list after his injuries this season?

Sadio Mane not Harry Kane should have been on that PFA shortlist. #PFA2017 — Mwasigwa (@Mwasigwa) April 13, 2017

Gylfi Sigurdsson

(Nick Potts/PA)

Here’s a tweet all on its own that we have a lot of respect for – Gylfi Sigurdsson has excelled in a relegation-threatened side at Swansea, and not for the first time.

Sigurdsson deserves to be nominated for the PFA — thoughtsovrobin (@OvRobinLi) April 13, 2017

With 11 assists and eight goals in the division, where would the Swans be without him?

David Luiz

(Nick Potts/PA)

There’s a strong argument that suggests the shortlist should be all Chelsea, with David Luiz one of a number of players to have missed out on a nomination.

This Twitter user doesn’t agree.

There are Chelsea fans who actually think David Luiz should have been nominated for #PFA POTY. 😂😂 — Farhan Kapadia (@farhan_kapadia) April 13, 2017

But these two felt he should have at least been nominated – do defenders get a bad deal with these end-of-season awards?

Defenders never get recognition, David Luiz should be in there https://t.co/qMaJNQV88z — Mezoot (@sinosman) April 13, 2017

Man like @DavidLuiz_4 shoulda been in there https://t.co/KetwuOhV8n — Patrick Hough (@phough) April 13, 2017

Wilfried Zaha

(John Walton/PA)

Perhaps if there was a most improved award, Wilfried Zaha would run away with it. Then again, perhaps if he played for a bigger club he would have received a nomination.

@PFA it's all about the club you play for sadly @wilfriedzaha is having the season of all seasons at @CPFC praised every match; not on list? — PJ Lopez (@marbella_celebs) April 13, 2017

Zaha and Sigurdsson should form a lower league union.

Sergio Aguero

(Alastair Grant/AP)

Did you know Sergio Aguero has never made the PFA Team of the Year? Perhaps it’s unsurprising then to see that the Argentinian has missed out on the shortlist for the PFA POTY this time around.

No aguero in PFA player of year shortlist 🙈🙈....if he scored 50 a season the poor bloke still wouldn't get in #jokers — Nico (@villayouth74) April 13, 2017

Whoever is nominated for/wins the PFA awards, David Silva is the best footballer in the PL; Kun Aguero is the best striker. — Adam Salkie (@Adsalk) April 13, 2017

We’ll leave you with this tweet…

Some things never change, the sun will rise on a new day & no nomination for Sergio Aguero for the PFA Player Of The Season. — garry huggies (@MCFCHeisenberg) April 13, 2017

… we’re picturing Aguero staring pensively at the sunshine this morning, pondering the PFA’s shortlist. Maybe next year Sergio.