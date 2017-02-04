Defending champion Martin Gould to face Ali Carter in German Masters semi-final

Martin Gould continued his bid for back-to-back titles in Berlin with a 5-2 quarter-final victory over Ryan Day.

Gould won his maiden ranking title at the Tempodrom a year ago and is putting up an impressive defence of his German Masters crown.

This win was particularly significant for the 35-year-old Londoner as it secured him a place in next week's Ladbrokes World Grand Prix in Preston.

Gould opened with a break of 137 before Day fought back to 2-2, but the world number 19 won the last three frames with a top break of 60.

In Saturday's first semi-final, Gould will face Ali Carter, who scored an impressive 5-2 win over Tom Ford.

Ali Carter.

Carter, who won this title in 2013, fired breaks of 74, 61, 76, 101 and 78 to boost his search for a second ranking title of the season having won the World Open.

Stuart Bingham beat Chinese prodigy Yan Bingtao 5-2 with the 16-year-old playing in the quarter-finals of a ranking event for the first time.

Yan levelled the match at 2-2, but world number two Bingham dominated after the interval and won the last three frames helped by breaks of 86 and 69.

Bingham's semi-final opponent will be Anthony Hamilton, who closed out a tense 5-4 victory over Barry Hawkins.

Hamilton had earlier eliminated world champion Mark Selby 5-2 in the last 16.