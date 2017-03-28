Defending champion Judd Trump cruises past Ashley Hugill in Beijing

Defending champion Judd Trump stormed into the second round of the China Open with a comfortable 5-1 victory over Ashley Hugill in Beijing.

Trump raced out of the blocks with a break of 108 to take the opener before Hugill levelled the scores by sealing the second frame. 'The Ace in the Pack' regained the lead with a run of 105 in the third before cruising through the next three frames to secure a resounding win.

World number one Mark Selby made amends for a slow start in his qualifying match against Adam Stefanow on Monday by steamrolling Alfie Burden 5-0, including breaks of 88, 104, 95, 87 and 74.

Home favourite Ding Junhui was in equally dominant form as he dispatched Paul Davison in a 5-0 whitewash which saw the Chinese player record the second highest break of the tournament - 138 - in the fourth frame.

Ronnie O'Sullivan also eased into the second round with a 5-0 triumph against Wales' Gareth Allen.

John Higgins was a 5-3 victor over Ian Burns, Matt Stevens defeated Alan McManus 5-3 and 2016 finalist Ricky Walden beat wild card Niu Zhuang 5-1.

Michael Holt and Kyren Wilson secured 5-3 successes over Jimmy White and Xiao Guodong, respectively, and there were also wins for Martin Gould, Rory McLeod, Dan Wells, Stephen Maguire, Andrew Higginson, Martin O'Donnell and Li Hang.